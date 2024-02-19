Posted: Feb 19, 2024 1:20 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 1:23 AM

Tom Davis

Three Bartlesville Madison Middle School students won first place as a team in the chapter round of a statewide and national mathematics competition called MATHCOUNTS, held at Cameron University in Lawton on Saturday. The team competed in the Southwest Chapter due to a scheduling conflict with the Bartlesville District Science Fair earlier this month.

The Madison team members are Nick Du (8th grade), Harini Reddy (8th grade), and Eric Wu (7th grade). Individually, Eric Wu earned 1st place, Nick Du placed 2nd, and Harini Reddy placed 4th among all the competitors. The Madison team now advances to the next round in statewide competition in Oklahoma City in March.

This annual event is part of a national mathematics contest system for middle school students. The MATHCOUNTS competition for middle schoolers is composed of questions as complex as high school algebra, geometry and probability.

The program was established in 1983 by the National Society of Professional Engineers, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and a Chicago-based insurance company, with the stated mission of providing engaging math programs to U.S. middle school students of all ability levels to build confidence and improve attitudes about math and problem solving.