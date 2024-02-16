Posted: Feb 16, 2024 9:10 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2024 9:10 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville will be hosting an event Wednesday focused on tribal sovereignty.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. will be the keynote speaker with Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell as a special guest. The topic of tribal sovereignty has sparked passionate debate, especially after the landmark Supreme Court McGirt decision, often resulting in tensions between state and tribal leaders.

The free event begins at noon on Wednesday at Tri County Tech’s Event Center.