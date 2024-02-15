Posted: Feb 15, 2024 1:59 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2024 2:12 PM

Kelsey Walker & Nathan Thompson

Two open house public meetings are planned for Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 to give citizens and stakeholders an opportunity to share their views on Bartlesville's current conditions and its future development.

The city of Bartlesville is seeking public input as it continues the process of updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development, as part of the city's ongoing comprehensive plan, Endeavor 2045. The plan is an initiative that was identified in the Bartlesville NEXT Strategic Plan, an organizational blueprint that outlines the city's priorities, goals and action steps into the foreseeable future.

The meetings will be held at the following locations and times:

Wednesday, Feb. 21 (6-8 p.m.)

Bartlesville Community Center (Community Hall)

300 S.E. Adams Blvd.

Thursday, Feb. 22 (6-8 p.m.)

Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch

4225 S.E. Adams Rd.

City staff and the consultant, Halff Associates, will be present to introduce attendees to the comprehensive planning process, get community input, and answer questions. The informal event will be come-and-go; no formal presentation is planned. Residents and stakeholders are invited to voice what they see as the strengths and challenges of the community now and in the future.

website and survey have been launched to inform and engage the public. Endeavor 2045 will replace Bartlesville’s current comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 1999.