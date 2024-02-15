Posted: Feb 15, 2024 11:21 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2024 11:21 AM

Ty Loftis

Beginning on Monday, March 4th, the Osage Nation will hold a ground breaking on its National Telecommunications Information Administration projects. This construction is funded by nearly 54 million dollars in federal grant funds to the Osage Nation to build out high speed broadband throughout the Osage Nation.

More than 200 miles of fiber optic cable will be spread throughout 16 towers for WIFI. The opening event is set to take place at 10 a.m. at the Wakon Iron Chapel in Pawhuska.