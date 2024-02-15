Posted: Feb 15, 2024 9:31 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2024 10:53 AM

Tom Davis

Practical Nursing prepares adult students for an exciting career as a licensed practical nurse (LPN). In this program, students learn practical nursing skills through classroom theory and clinical application. Knowledge and skills learned in the classroom are applied in a variety of clinical settings including: hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, physician offices, hospice, and home health care settings.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kebi Allen and Melissa Lovrich from Tri County Tech's Practical Nursing Department gave us an update on class applications, prerequisites and the Bridge Program.

Melissa announced that the Practical Nursing August Cohort Application Deadline is March 15, 2024 and you can apply online. She advised that several requirements and in-person assessment are involved so get started now!

Kebi gave us the Program Overview which is 10 months with $4,500 (in-house financial assistance available) and a CNA prerequisite which Tri County Tech offers.

In response to the nationwide shortage of nurses, Tri County Tech applied for and was awarded a $1.6 million ARPA grant which will be utilized to remodel the Health Wing on campus and initiate a new program called the Nursing Bridge program. With the remodel, Tri County Tech will be adding a new state-of-the-art Simulation Lab as well as additional classroom and skills laboratory space, which will allow them to increase the number of students we can admit, and therefore, graduate additional nurses to serve the community.

Nursing Bridge is for High school sophomores who are interested in their Nursing Assistant program can reach out Student Services for information on the application process. This program is the gateway to ther new Nursing Bridge Program.

Bridge Program Overview: