Posted: Feb 14, 2024 3:13 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2024 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's school calendar has been approved for the 2024-2025 school year. There have been a few changes made to the coming calendar, but those modifications have been met with unanimous approval from teachers across the district. Superintendent Chris Tanner goes through some of those alterations.

With the added Fridays that are now open in the second semester, Tanner said there should be no issue in terms of having an extension of school. Support personnel will not be effected in any way by the new schedule.