Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Art Association is always busy with events around the community, including a 3-day advanced watercolor workshop by a renowned French artist beginning on Feb. 21, a local artist's show at the Price Tower where Jon Lindblom's work is being displayed through March 24, or holding art classes for all ages and skill levels.

The BAA is a nonprofit organization, that also relies on donations to support and encourage the visual arts by artists and art appreciators in Bartlesville and surrounding areas. Appearing on KWON's Community Connection on Tuesday, Marlo Bailey and Julia Donaldson invited everyone to a BIG Country Breakfast fundraiser coming up at the Masonic Lodge in Bartlesville.