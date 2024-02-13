Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Local News

Posted: Feb 13, 2024 10:18 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2024 10:18 AM

COMMUNITY CONNECTION: Bartlesville Art Association

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Art Association is always busy with events around the community, including a 3-day advanced watercolor workshop by a renowned French artist beginning on Feb. 21, a local artist's show at the Price Tower where Jon Lindblom's work is being displayed through March 24, or holding art classes for all ages and skill levels.
 
The BAA is a nonprofit organization, that also relies on donations to support and encourage the visual arts by artists and art appreciators in Bartlesville and surrounding areas. Appearing on KWON's Community Connection on Tuesday, Marlo Bailey and Julia Donaldson invited everyone to a BIG Country Breakfast fundraiser coming up at the Masonic Lodge in Bartlesville.
 
Julia Donaldson has the details.
 
Tickets are available at the BAA, located at Comanche Center across the street from our studios, or at the door the day of the breakfast.
 
 
Listen to "COMMUNITY CONNECTION 2-13-24: Bartlesville Art Association" on Spreaker.

« Back to News