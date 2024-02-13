Posted: Feb 13, 2024 9:54 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2024 9:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Lenten season is here, and as many in the community focus in on Jesus' sacrifice, there may be several unanswered questions about redemption through Christ's death. Appearing on KWON's Community Connection on Tuesday, Oklahoma Wesleyan University Associate Professor of Pastoral Theology and author Dr. Josh McNall invited everyone to a special community event on Thursday to discuss " How Jesus Saves: Atonement for Ordinary People ," modeled after McNall's book of the same name.

The free community event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Lyon Fine Arts Center on the campus of OKWU. McNall will answer common questions and resolves misunderstandings that many people have about the atonement. Attendees will explore questions like:

- If Jesus conquered death, why doesn’t it look like it?

- How could an innocent person justly pay the penalty for the guilty?

- Why couldn’t God simply forgive apart from the cross?

- Doesn’t following Jesus’ sacrificial example actually enable abuse?

Through scripture, story, and real-life applications, McNall addresses this doctrine with simplicity without sacrificing the nuance it demands.