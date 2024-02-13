Posted: Feb 13, 2024 6:25 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2024 6:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

Two Bartlesville residents are in a Kansas jail on possible drug trafficking charges.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, a deputy performed a routine traffic stop on U.S. Highway 75, 3 miles south of Independence. According to the report, Ericka Williams and Codaniel Jones, both of Bartlesville, were the occupants of the vehicle.

The sheriff's office says Williams did not have a valid driver's license and Jones had an outstanding Montgomery County warrant for aggravated burglary and criminal threats.

The Caney Police Department’s K9 unit was requested to the scene. The sheriff's office says the K9 officer detected the presence of narcotics, prompting a search of the vehicle. The search yielded over 13 grams of methamphetamine and several ecstasy pills.

Both Williams and Jones were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections. They face multiple charges, including possession and distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and related traffic violations.