Posted: Feb 13, 2024 5:51 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2024 5:51 AM

Nathan Thompson

After a long closure due to low water levels, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reopened the Copan Lake's Washington Cove boat ramp on Monday.

A nearly year-and-a-half long drought reduced Copan Lake levels to almost 8 feet below normal, causing the Corps of Engineers to close boat ramp access to the lake. After recent precipitation, Copan Lake is just under 4 feet below normal as of Tuesday, but that is enough to open access to the boat ramp.

The Corps of Engineers still urges caution when boating on Copan Lake, as underwater obstacles could still cause issues in certain portions of the lake.