Posted: Feb 12, 2024 2:27 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2024 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members reviewed the second quarter financial statement for the 2024 fiscal year. Before signing and approving that report, Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent spoke on how things had been going in recent months.

At Monday's meeting, the Board also signed a grant application that would allow the nutrition program to get a grant of more than $600,000 in funding in the 2025 fiscal year. Vincent said they have gotten this grant in the past four years, but it could be more highly sought after this year.

Vincent was sure to thank the Board for all of their support.