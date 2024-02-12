Posted: Feb 12, 2024 11:04 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2024 12:09 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District One Commissioner Everett Piper announced that he will be resigning from his post on March 31.

Piper cited that he has had a lot on his plate and it is difficult juggling all of those things at once.

Piper went on to talk about some of the accomplishments that the Board has achieved while he has served in office.

A special election will be held to replace Piper in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Primary election on Tuesday, June 18. Piper made it clear that his First Deputy, Anthony Hudson, is the right man for that job.

Piper has served as County Commissioner for District One for just over a year, as he defeated Randall Jones in the 2022 election.