Posted: Feb 12, 2024 7:40 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2024 7:40 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Nerds come in all shapes, sizes, and even ages. If you do not identify as a nerd than maybe your just an animal lover. Either way, Bartlesville has got just the thing for you.

The Bartlesville Green Country Reptile and Exotic Expo is featuring their best, including live axolotls. The entry fee is $8 with kids 8 and under free. The funds raised at this event will be donated to US ARK; the United States Association of Reptile Keepers.

The event starts February 17, 2024 and will last until the 18th at 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. Vendors are being hosted at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriot with a $99 rate.

To RSVP or to become a vendor call 918-629-8194 or email MirandaLSmith@Marriot.com.

To book your hotel room call 918-331-2100.

The Bartlesville Community Center is located at 300 SE Adams Blvd. Bartlesville, Ok. 74003.