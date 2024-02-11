Posted: Feb 11, 2024 2:52 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2024 2:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville family is asking for help in locating their daughter and sibling with developmental disabilities after she went missing Friday night in Tulsa.

40-year-old Katy Vaclaw, who lives at a residential facility in Tulsa, was attending a prom event Friday at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa, celebrating those with special needs.

According to reports, she told her friend she needed to use the restroom at the prom, but never returned. She was last seen at the prom around 9 p.m. Friday.

A caregiver has filed a missing person report with the Tulsa Police Department and has notified Katy’s family in Bartlesville.

Katy is described as 4 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 102 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. Katy was last seen wearing a peach dress. She suffers from Prader-Willi Sydrome and has the demeanor of a young child.

Katy is believed to be somewhere in the Tulsa area, where caregivers, friends and family have been searching for her. If you have any information on Katy’s location, contact Tulsa Police at 918-596-9222. There is also a private number to call, 405-923-1269.

Photo of Katy and missing person poster courtesy of the Vaclaw family.