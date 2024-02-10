Posted: Feb 10, 2024 9:03 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2024 9:03 AM

Ty Loftis

The filing period opened on Tuesday for those wishing to run for a seat in the Osage Nation Congress. This year, there will be six open Congressional seats that will be carrying a four-year term for the ninth Osage Congress. Through Saturday morning, four candidates had filed to run for the open seats.