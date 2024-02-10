News
Posted: Feb 10, 2024 9:03 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2024 9:03 AM
Filing Period Open for Ninth Osage Congress
Ty Loftis
The filing period opened on Tuesday for those wishing to run for a seat in the Osage Nation Congress. This year, there will be six open Congressional seats that will be carrying a four-year term for the ninth Osage Congress. Through Saturday morning, four candidates had filed to run for the open seats.
Joe Tillman, John Maker and Jodie Revard, who are currently in office, have filed for candidacy and Traci Phillips is the fourth person to file in hopes of getting a congressional seat. The final day to file is Tuesday, March 12th. The election is set for Monday, June 3rd.
