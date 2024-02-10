Posted: Feb 10, 2024 7:29 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2024 7:29 AM

Ty Loftis

The Senior Housing Center in Hominy is about to open, but before it does workers want to make sure plans are in place to keep residents safe. As Construction Manager Brandon Wallace explains, several local agencies came together to get a tour of the facility.

Wallace goes on to talk about how local personnel would be deployed should an emergency happen.

The Osage Nation broke ground on that housing facility in July of last year.