Posted: Feb 09, 2024 9:15 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2024 9:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss several proposed construction and renovation projects.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to discuss a change order for the ongoing construction project at the new Emergency Operations Warehouse and Command Center, which is being built along Bison Road, just south of Nowata Road.

The commissioners are also expected to discuss quotes for renovation projects at the Washington County Fairgrounds and the OSU Extension Center, both located in Dewey.

At 10 a.m., the commissioners will open bids for a road bore to allow sewer service at the Emergency Operations Center construction site.

The meeting convenes at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.