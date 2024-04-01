Posted: Feb 07, 2024 10:40 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2024 10:41 AM

Tom Davis

The OKM is celebrating its 40th year! It begins with "Especially For Kids Festival 2024" starting on May 31, 2024!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm and Rose Hammerschmidt announced many of the Especially for Kids events including: The Muscogee Hoop Dancers at Sunfest May 31 at 7pm; The Winnie the Pooh Tea at St Luke's Episcopal Church on June 1, 2-4pm; Boogie Bingo with Bartlesville Radio at June 6, at 5pm at Ambler Hall: and more including Art Immersion with painting and music June 6 and much more.

Mary Lynn Mihm encouraged families to explore the scholarships available through OKM. Each year, OKM Music offers three $1,000 merit-based scholarships to local students. This opportunity allows OKM Music to give back to the community that has supported it for more than 30 years.

The Mihm Scholarship Fund

This is for a high school senior who wants to pursue a music major or minor while attending university.

The student must attend a school in Bartlesville or Dewey. Student can also be homeschooled as long as they live in Bartlesville or Dewey.

Application due date: Friday, April 5, 2024

The John Mallet Scholarship Fund

This is for a youth aged 13-18 who desires to enhance their access to music instruction outside the classroom.

The student must live within a 100 mile radius of Bartlesville, OK

Application due date: Friday, April 5, 2024

The Thomasane Chapple Memorial Scholarship Fund

This is for a youth aged 4-12 who desires to enhance their access to music instruction outside the classroom.

The student must live within a 100 mile radius of Bartlesville, OK

Application due date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Internships

You can intern with the best music festival in town! Join a high energy and hard working staff from May 28-June 11, 2024 where you’ll learn the ins-and-outs of how to produce a professional-level festival. Meet internationally acclaimed artists, change the lives of hundreds of children, and build friendships that will last a lifetime. This is the perfect opportunity for anyone pursuing a college degree in the performing arts or who is interested in learning more about the entertainment industry. Interns will learn skills in marketing & public relations, music & stage production, children’s programming, ticket sales & merchandising, arts administration, and event planning.