Posted: Feb 05, 2024 8:36 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2024 8:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

Those who served our country in the military will soon have a new landmark in Bartlesville dedicated specifically in their honor.

The Bartlesville City Council unanimously approved a bid Monday night to build a Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park, located near the intersection of Frank Phillips Boulevard and Virginia Avenue. The memorial itself will be located between Frontier Pool and the Boys and Girls Club.

Plans call for a plaza with seven flag poles — one for each branch of the Armed Forces and an American flag. Additionally, the plaza will include landscaping, a concrete sidewalk, a reflection bench and signage using repurposed sandstone excavated from the site of the former State Highway 123 bridge over the Caney River.

The memorial is made possible thanks to a $150,000 donation from a yet-to-be-identified company and up to $50,000 in unallocated sales tax funds from the city. City Manager Mike Bailey says the idea for the memorial came from Councilmember Billie Roane, who approached city staff about building a veterans memorial and worked tirelessly behind the scenes to secure outside funding

A bid for building the memorial was awarded Monday night to Rick Scott Construction. City Engineer Micah Siemers says additional value engineering will be implemented to keep the project within budget. Roane says this has been an important project for her

SIte of new Veterans Memorial