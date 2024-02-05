Posted: Feb 05, 2024 7:17 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2024 7:19 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Public Works Authority met Monday evening after the City Council meeting adjourned it what was a very short meeting. There were no new agenda items up for discussion. It was announced that the sanitation truck is finally going to be brought back to Dewey after months of waiting.

It will be returned from Texas in March. City Manager Kevin Trease also gave an important public works update.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will also meet again on Feb. 22nd directly after the City Council meeting.