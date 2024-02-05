Posted: Feb 05, 2024 4:05 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2024 4:06 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning for what was a regular meeting. Nowata County Treasurer Rachell Marrs announced that the security cameras at the courthouse were lagging behind a decent amount and that it was an issue of safety.

Member Troy Friddle stated he had some worry about the air conditioning and that it may need some upgrading.

The Commissioners also made a declaration of surplus on a printer/copier machine and a jump box that was burned out.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex, and the meeting is open to the public.