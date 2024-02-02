Posted: Feb 02, 2024 1:51 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 2:06 PM

Chase McNutt

An 18-year-old Bartlesville resident was arrested on Thursday this week on the felony charges of aggravated possession of child pornography and violation of Oklahoma Statute via computer. Gabriel Mack was seen Friday afternoon on the above charges by Judge Jared Sigler.

According to an affidavit, August 2023, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. gave info to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that contained child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that had been downloaded in Bartlesville. The file contained one video and 54 images that allegedly contained sexual activity involving minors.

Along with the report came information that had Mack’s name, phone number, and email address. On Jan. 30th, a search warrant was executed on the house that Mack resides with his family. OSBI recovered a pink Samsung cell phone that contained over 100 additional images.

Gabriel was taken in for questioning where he admitted to downloading the material and that he had planned to report it, but never did. Gabriel was given a bond of $75,000 by Judge Sigler and his next court date is set for Feb. 9th.