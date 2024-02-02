Posted: Feb 02, 2024 10:36 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2024 10:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning at which time the sheriff’s office will look to declare several items as surplus.

The Board will consider electing directors to the Osage County Fair Board for 2024 and consider going out for bids to replacing the bucking chutes and pens at the outdoor arena at the fairgrounds.

There will be discussion regarding possible expansion at the health department in Skiatook and talk about the longevity of the roof at the Pawhuska health department.

Board members are expected to approve and sign the gross salaries report for county employees for 2023. The Board will also consider signing seven REAP contracts that would assist the county in various ways.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.