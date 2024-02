Posted: Jan 31, 2024 12:23 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2024 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

A house fire northwest of Dewey killed a man and his three dogs Wednesday morning. 61-year old Jimmy Harrington, along with his three dogs, were inside the home when the fire occurred.

Dewey Fire Chief Terry Young had no comment, saying the investigation is ongoing at this time. This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we get them.