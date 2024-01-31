Posted: Jan 31, 2024 10:45 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2024 10:46 AM

Ty Loftis

As the Oklahoma Department of Transportation continues to work on the bridge project along U.S. Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 60, more lane closures are expected in February. Director of Engineer for the City of Bartlesville, Micah Siemers goes into more detail:



“The contractor will need to hang the new beams for the U.S. 60 Bridge over U.S. Highway 75 on February 8th and 9th. During that time, U.S. Highway 75 will have one lane open for each direction of travel.”



Siemers added that when the beams are in the air, they will need to close both lanes for five to ten minutes to install them properly. The work is expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during those two days. The overall project is expected to take several more months to complete.