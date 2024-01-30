Posted: Jan 30, 2024 2:06 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2024 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District One Commissioner Everett Piper said it is important to get a deferred maintenance plan in place to look at county-owned buildings, ensuring that they are being properly maintained. Piper said the County has the money in the budget to take care of that because it is important to keep those buildings maintained.

In the coming weeks, they will be visiting eight locations and checking 24 structures across the county. Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction goes through what they will be looking for when examining each building.

Higgins hopes to have the assessment completed and ready for the Board to review within the next month.