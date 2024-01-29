Posted: Jan 29, 2024 2:22 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2024 4:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County District Attorney's Office has ruled that a Nov. 21 shooting at Osage Casino and Hotel west of Bartlesville was justified.

After reviewing the reports from the OSBI and watching security footage from the casino, District Attorney Mike Fisher explains why no charges will be filed against Brandon Hines, who shot the individual while he was trying to escape after a burglary and car theft in Bartlesville.

Beau Caskey was shot and killed in the Osage Casino and Hotel parking lot. He was accused of stealing a truck and some personal belongings from a Bartlesville residence. When an Osage Nation Police Officer and the theft victims approached Caskey in the truck, he attempted to flee, dragging the police officer in the truck.

To stop the escape attempt, Hines shot and killed Caskey.