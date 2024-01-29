News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 29, 2024 10:12 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2024 10:22 AM
Two-Vehicle Crash in Downtown Bartlesville
Tom Davis
A two-vehicle crash in downtown Bartlesville snarled local traffic around 8am Monday morning.
Bartlesville Police Capt. Daniel Elkins said it happened in the intersection of Frank Phillips and Johnstone when the drivers of each vehicle thought it was their turn to enter the intersection at the 4-way stop.
According to Elkins, the airbags deployed and blocked the vision of the driver heading northbound on Johnstone and she ended up striking the Arvest Bank builing with her vehicle.
Elkins said tickets were issued but did not elaborate.
(Photo by Debbie Haskell from Facebook)
« Back to News