Posted: Jan 26, 2024 8:20 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2024 8:21 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Young, dumb, and broke is a phrase well used….but what about young, successful, ambitious?

Young Professionals of Bartlesville and Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce gives you the chance to change the tides of who sees who in the community for their outstanding professional leadership and contribution to the City of Bartlesville.

The event is called “40 under 40”, but your nominee can be 40, just not above. You must nominate your individual before January 31, which does not give you much time, but just wait until dark, when all the stars appear.

There will be ten featured individuals before the final awards are awarded, much in the style of the Oscars, and a gala held to encompass Bartlesville’s very own celebrities. That being said, the attire should be casual cocktail style.

All this and more is set for the date April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tri County Event Center, 6101, Nowata RD Bartlesville, Ok. Tickets are $50 and seat are limited, so RSVP by March 31.

To nominate an individual click here.