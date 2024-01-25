Posted: Jan 25, 2024 1:05 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2024 1:06 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Batman may reside in Gotham, but what about his bats?

Steve Roper, Project Engineer for the city of Bartlesville and project coordinator for the Tuxedo bridges over Caney River, says that in order to start the project of repairs they must first look out for a few seasonal residents.

The endangered species mentioned are the Northern Long Eared and Tri-Color bats. Ken to our hero in Gotham. Their neighbors down below are the Neosho Muckets, Western Fan Shell, and the Rabbits Foot mussels.

Roper voices the concern in the matter of their presence in the area and the harm they could potentially cause to it’s inhabitants.

Roper says that they will postpone the project until they can further asses the matter.

Although they should be in the clear for the nesting of the bats for now, the mussels are another story.