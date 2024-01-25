Posted: Jan 25, 2024 1:00 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2024 1:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The Cherokee Nation is serious about preserving its language. That is why on Wednesday, Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. passed a permanent re-authorization of the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act. The 2019 law will authorize a minimum of $18 million to be used in preserving the Cherokee language annually. Here is what Hoskin had to say on the signing:

“The permanent re-authorization of the Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act shows our commitment to preserve the Cherokee language and keep alive a piece of our tribe's heritage for future generations.”

The legislation passed this week viewed the loss of the Cherokee language as a national emergency for the Cherokee people.