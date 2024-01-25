Posted: Jan 25, 2024 9:32 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2024 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE is the Big Brothers Big Sisters annual peer-to-peer fundraising campaign that supports their one-to-one mentoring program that matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Area Director Charlene Dew invited you to get your teams together to bowl March 7 or 8 starting at 7:00 PM at the Red Apple Bowling Center or March 7 or 14 at 11:30 AM at the Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes if your team is comprised of the P66 or COP employees.

Your business can even sponsor a team of 6! Signup details here: https://give.bigoklahoma.org/campaign/bartlesville-bowl-for-kids-sake-2024/c479581 Check out your chances to win prizes for early registration!