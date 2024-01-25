News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 25, 2024 9:32 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2024 9:34 AM
Bowl For Kid's Sake 2024
Tom Davis
BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE is the Big Brothers Big Sisters annual peer-to-peer fundraising campaign that supports their one-to-one mentoring program that matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Area Director Charlene Dew invited you to get your teams together to bowl March 7 or 8 starting at 7:00 PM at the Red Apple Bowling Center or March 7 or 14 at 11:30 AM at the Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes if your team is comprised of the P66 or COP employees.
Your business can even sponsor a team of 6! Signup details here: https://give.bigoklahoma.org/campaign/bartlesville-bowl-for-kids-sake-2024/c479581 Check out your chances to win prizes for early registration!
Big Brothers Big Sisters is also in need of mentors as there are 39 children on the waiting list. The single most important factor for a child to develop resiliency is having at least one stable and committed relationship with a supportive adult. Learn more about our mission here: https://bigoklahoma.org/bigs
« Back to News