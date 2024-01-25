News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jan 25, 2024 9:18 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2024 9:18 AM
Medical Emergency Causes Central Middle School to Shelter in Place
Nathan Thompson
Students, faculty and staff at Central Middle School in Bartlesville were required to shelter in place Thursday morning while a student had a medical emergency.
According to an email from Bartlesville Public School administrators, the shelter in place order was lifted before 9:45 a.m. and the school went back to business as normal.
