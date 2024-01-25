Posted: Jan 25, 2024 9:18 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2024 9:18 AM

Nathan Thompson

Students, faculty and staff at Central Middle School in Bartlesville were required to shelter in place Thursday morning while a student had a medical emergency.

According to an email from Bartlesville Public School administrators, the shelter in place order was lifted before 9:45 a.m. and the school went back to business as normal.