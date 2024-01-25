Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Bartlesville Public Schools

Posted: Jan 25, 2024 9:18 AM

Medical Emergency Causes Central Middle School to Shelter in Place

Nathan Thompson

Students, faculty and staff at Central Middle School in Bartlesville were required to shelter in place Thursday morning while a student had a medical emergency.

According to an email from Bartlesville Public School administrators, the shelter in place order was lifted before 9:45 a.m. and the school went back to business as normal.


