Posted: Jan 24, 2024 1:26 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 2:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man was sentenced Tuesday in Tulsa federal court for assault of an intimate/dating partner by strangling and suffocating in Indian Country.

U.S. District Judge Terence C. Kern sentenced 50-year-old Andrew John Brown, to 27 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Brown began arguing with the victim. He admitted and pleaded guilty to placing the victim in a “chokehold” and strangled her with his hands.

Brown was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

The FBI and Osage Nation Tribal Police investigated the case.