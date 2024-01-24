Posted: Jan 24, 2024 8:09 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2024 8:16 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Obedience is something we teach our kids…but what about our fur babies?

Obedience Training Club is giving its helping paw for a tail wagging experience. Spring dog training classes are now open for enrollment. Classes start Feb. 27, for all ages and all sizes, including puppy Kindergarten, beginner obedience, intermediate obedience, and advanced classes. Classes are available every Tuesday evenings for 8 weeks.

The classes will be located at the Washington County Fairgrounds building.

More on how to enroll at BartlesvilleRadio.com

To enroll or view all class options click here.

(Photo curtsy of OTCB website).