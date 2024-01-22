Posted: Jan 22, 2024 1:11 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 1:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Police officers responded to several crashes Monday morning during the peak of the ice storm.

BPD Capt. Daniel Elkins provided an update just before noon Monday.

Elkins says the police department is only responding to injury accidents at this time. If you are involved in a non-injury automobile accident, Elkins says there is another procedure you should follow.

The Bartlesville Police Department encourages everyone to stay at home if you can until the ice melts.