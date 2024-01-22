Posted: Jan 22, 2024 1:04 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

As temperatures attempt to get above freezing on Monday afternoon, Osage County has had some minor wrecks, but roads are improving after crews got called out at 8 p.m. Sunday evening to treat the highways. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says Osage County can be difficult to treat, as it is the largest county in Oklahoma, but crews have a well throughout plan ahead of time.

The National Weather Service is predicting overnight lows to stay above freezing. They are also predicting rain for later today, but Roberts says as long as the temperature sits at above freezing, conditions should begin to improve.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners were scheduled to meet on Monday. That meeting has been postponed to next Monday.