Posted: Jan 22, 2024 8:57 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2024 11:12 AM

Tom Davis

The bad weather didn't stop Errol Hada, Director of The Lighthouse Outreach Center from coming into our KWOM Studios for COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday.

Errol shared with us some interesting statistics from The Lighthouse over the passed year:

Record donations and several grants for remodeling and expansion

Lighthouse served over 348 adults housed and 26 children

The operating cost is $1658 per day

Over 40,000 meals were served

195 residents were assisted with obtaining birth certificates, IDs, prescrisption co-pays, work attire, medical supplies, and baby needs

35 individuals accepted Christ as their Savior

Errol said that over half the funds they received were in the form of grants for expansion and remodeling. Lighthouse recently changed their roof from a flat roof to a pitched roof.

Now, that they are getting ready to do some inside work, some residents will be moved temporarily to a house across the street that Lighthouse had purchased.

The Lighthouse Outrach Center invites everybody to their next "I Didn't Know Tour" on Thursday, February 15, a noon. Call 918-336-9029 to RSVP.