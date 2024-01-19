Posted: Jan 19, 2024 2:16 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 2:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says freezing rain is likely across the area beginning Sunday evening.

The latest forecast shows areas of freezing rain late Sunday night into Monday. A transition to all rain is expected during the day Monday as temperatures warm.

Accumulating ice is possible and the Monday morning commute may be impacted. The National Weather Service is forecasting anywhere between a glazing to 1/10th of an inch of ice across Nowata, Osage and Washington counties. Higher amounts of ice, up to a quarter-inch, are possible in Tulsa proper and areas east of Tulsa through northwest Arkansas.

Additionally, dangerous wind chill values from near zero to around 10 below zero are expected again Friday night across much of northeast Oklahoma, southeast Kansas and northwest Arkansas, which will continue through Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from Midnight tonight to 10 a.m. Saturday morning.