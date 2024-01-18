Posted: Jan 18, 2024 2:05 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2024 2:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Friday for all of the listening area.

According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, the advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. Friday until noon. Very cold wind chills are expected with values as low as 10 degrees below zero.

Frost bite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Use caution while outside, and wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.