Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jan 18, 2024 1:41 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2024 1:41 PM
Truity Donates $50K to Bartlesville School Foundation
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation received a $50,000 donation Thursday from the Truity Education Foundation to support school safety and a student mentoring initiative.
Bob Fraser, who sits on the BPS Foundation's Board of Governors explains what the grant will assist with.
Over the past year, Bartlesville Public Schools has invested heavily in school safety, adding seven School Resource Officers to the three in place as of August 2022. Each of the district’s nine school campuses have an SRO designated to serve that site. Bartlesville High School now has two SROs with the recent addition of Officer Michele McKinley, serving alongside Officer Nick Replogle.
Bruins on the Run is the school district’s successful after-school running and mentoring program for fifth graders. Through this program, students run after school with their teacher mentors during the fall and spring semesters.
Mark Wilburn, who serves on the Truity Education Foundation Board of Directors, says the donation is an important part of their long history of supporting Bartlesville Public Schools.
