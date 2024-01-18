Posted: Jan 18, 2024 11:25 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2024 11:25 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department has been recognized at the highest level. The U.S. Congress wrote a letter to the Department thanking them for going the extra mile to keep the community safe in the Arrive Safe Event over the New Year’s Holiday. Congressman Josh Brecheen signed the letter, which read in part the following:

“The dedication you showed in making sure citizens had the resources to arrive home safely and prevent potentially devastating and life-changing accidents is commendable.”

Nine individuals took officers up on this year’s annual event.