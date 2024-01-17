Posted: Jan 17, 2024 11:34 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 11:56 AM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville's Whataburger location opened Wednesday morning and despite the cold temperatures, the line was long both inside and in the drive-thru.



While waiting in line, two local residents said they were excited that the popular food chain had opened. Joshua Wolfe is a Texas native, where the chain originally opened and Wolfe is excited one has finally opened closer to home.



Morgan Parker is another local resident who was making a trip to pick something up for someone.



Wolfe was unsure on what he was planning on getting, but said with the cold temperatures he would be holding off on a milkshake. Whataburger is located on the lot where Hunan restaurant used to be, at 1350 SE Washington Blvd.