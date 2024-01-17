Posted: Jan 17, 2024 8:40 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2024 8:40 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

Bartlesville Public Library is piecing together the fun with monthly Lego Club.

From the Eiffel Tower to the Leaning Tower build your world once a month starting this Saturday at 10 a.m. in the upstairs meeting room. All are welcome.

Interested? Here are the rest of the dates.

Feb. 17, 10 a.m.

March 16, 10 a.m.

Apr. 20, 10 a.m.

May 18, 10 a.m.

For more information call 918-338-4161. To check out the dates and mark that you are interested, visit Bartlesville Public Library Facebook page.

(Photo curtsy of Bartlesville Public Library Facebook page).