Posted: Jan 16, 2024 9:25 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2024 9:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

State Sen. Julie Daniels and State Rep. John B. Kane, both Republicans from Bartlesville, have filed legislation to name the new State Highway 123 bridge over the Caney River.

The bill would name the bridge the “Nelson J. Carr Memorial Bridge” in honor of one of Bartlesville’s earliest founders.

“I think paying tribute to Nelson Carr is the missing link to honoring our founders and we are excited to author this bill,” Daniels said.

The 2022 bridge is the fourth bridge over the Caney River at this location. Carr built the first dam on the river and operated a grist mill from 1870 to 1875, when he sold it to Jake Bartles. It was the first industry in Bartlesville. Carr went on to successfully ranch, farm and drill for oil. He continued to live in Bartlesville where he passed away in 1925 at the age of 81.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation approved the bridge naming request submitted by Debbie Neece, Collections Manager at the Bartlesville History Museum.

Daniels said it will probably be May before the legislature gives final approval to this and other naming requests.