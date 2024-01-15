Posted: Jan 15, 2024 1:28 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2024 1:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

Monday morning's sunshine is helping Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews as they continue clearing highways. However, slick and hazardous conditions remain in several areas including Eastern and Northwestern Oklahoma.

ODOT says counties still reporting slick spots but improving conditions are Osage, Washington, Creek, Nowata, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Ottawa, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties. This includes the Tulsa metro area.

Travel delays are advised, especially in rural areas.

ODOT cautions that if drivers must travel they should closely follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.