Posted: Jan 12, 2024 12:51 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis, Evan Fahrbach

A man was shot and killed in Bartlesville on Friday morning.

The Bartlesville Police Department received a phone call after 8:00 a.m. regarding a possible intruder in the 1800 block of South Keeler ave.

Upon arrival, they learned that the homeowner had shot the intruder and Daniel Elkins, BPD Captain, says officers attempted to render life-saving aid.

No one is under arrest at this time. Elkins says the BPD is investigating the incident.

No names have been released. The person who was shot was 23 years old from Bartlesville.