Posted: Jan 12, 2024 11:24 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 11:24 AM
Cady Wealth Management Group named as one of Forbes’ Best in State Wealth Management Teams of 2024
Tom Davis
Amy Cady, CFP® - Managing Director, Investment Officer; Kevin Hay – Vice President, Investments; Laura Wood, ChFC® - Financial Advisor of Wells Fargo Advisors in Bartlesville, OK have been recognized on the Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list by Forbes.
This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their minds – helping their clients succeed.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams, as investment planning has become more complex, our top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals,” says the team.
Cady Wealth Management Group has more than 54 years of combined experience in the financial services industry.
The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.
