Posted: Jan 12, 2024 10:08 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 11:00 AM

Tom Davis, Evan Fahrbach

Details are still coming in, but Washington Emergency Management has confirmed a fatal structure fire at 340 Keeler Street in Ramona occured around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, killing three people.

According to t he ATF, one child is among those killed in the fire. One adult and another child were among those injured and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.