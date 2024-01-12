News
Washington Co.
Posted: Jan 12, 2024 10:08 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 11:00 AM
Fatal Fire in Ramona, ATF on Scene
Tom Davis, Evan Fahrbach
Details are still coming in, but Washington Emergency Management has confirmed a fatal structure fire at 340 Keeler Street in Ramona occured around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, killing three people.
Melissa Mayes with Washington County Emergency Management gives us the information she has at this time.
According to the ATF, one child is among those killed in the fire. One adult and another child were among those injured and taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story.
We are working with the State Fire Marshal's Office for the details.
