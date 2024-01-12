Posted: Jan 12, 2024 8:31 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 8:31 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

Keeping the fun rolling and your kids roller skating.

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation finally raised enough money to for new roller skates for all Elementary schools in Bartlesville.

Since 2022 the BPSF has been working hard to fund 792 pairs.

With the help of Walmart and Arvest Foundation, BPSF has provided the elementary school gyms with the opportunity to keep skating in the agenda.

(Photo curtsy of Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation Facebook page).